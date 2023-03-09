"We truly apologize": BC Transit strike means no buses in the Fraser Valley

A BC Transit strike has commenced today, meaning no buses, except for HandyDart, are operating in the Fraser Valley.

BC Transit announced on March 7 that CUPE Local 561, operating under First Transit, indicated increasing job action, ceasing service in Agassiz-Harrison, Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack and Hope transit systems.

Strike action won’t stop until the end of service on March 11.

“This will impact customers in the communities of Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and customers using the Fraser Valley Express,” BC Transit said in a statement.

(2/4) #handyDART service will not be disrupted & will remain fully operational in Abbotsford, Chilliwack & Mission. We truly apologize for the inconvenience to riders & understand this is difficult for everyone involved in the region. — BC Transit (@BCTransit) March 7, 2023

“We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.”

CUPE also put out a release in the last week, suggesting that without a deal by March 20, “Fraser Valley transit will be reduced to essential service levels.”

“Unless First Transit is prepared to deal with these issues, transit users should be prepared to go without service for a long period of time,” said CUPE 561 President Jane Gibbons in a release.

UFV Student Union Society put out a tweet about the news.

ALERT: NO PUBLIC TRANSIT AVAILABLE ON March 9, 10 and 11 . Strike action will impact Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and the Fraser Valley Express. Campus shuttle will continue as normal and is not affected. Stay caught up, follow @BCTransit — UFV Student Union Society (@UFVSUS) March 9, 2023

In response to the tweet, someone suggested there were some BC Transit alternatives in Abbotsford on strike action days.

#BCTransit alternatives in Abbotsford on strike action days: 🚐🚉🚌👇https://t.co/HEpVSY3W9y — Ross Frederick Brown 🇺🇦 🌻 (@rossfbrown) March 9, 2023

Is this strike impacting your commute? Let us know in the comments.