Hyatt to open 23 more hotels across Canada by 2026

Artistic rendering of Hyatt Centric Victoria - Old Town at 1306-1324 Broad Street and 615-625 Johnson Street in downtown Victoria. (Chard Development)

The number of hotels across Canada carrying the Hyatt brand will more than double by the end of 2026.

The international hotel chain announced today it will open 23 more hotels across the country, including new properties within the Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver metropolitan areas.

“Hyatt is focused on accelerating brand growth and momentum in meaningful ways with several planned openings to meet every stay occasion in sought-after destinations coast-to-coast across Canada,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations for Hyatt, in a statement.

“In 2022, Hyatt established a cross-functional corporate team dedicated to Canada, which enables us to continue growing Hyatt’s brand presence across the country with new and existing owners, to bring these — and more — exciting projects to life.”

Upcoming new properties include the 140-room Hyatt Centric Winnipeg Downtown, which will be the second Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Canada, opening in 2026.

Another significant property is the new Hyatt Centric Victoria — Old Town, opening in 2026 with 135 rooms, located in downtown Victoria’s historic Chinatown district.

Planning is also well underway on Hyatt hotels serving the traveller market in very close proximity to YYZ, YUL, and YVR airports, including Hyatt Place Mississauga — Airport Corporate Centre in 2024, Hyatt House Mississauga — Airport Corporate Centre in 2024, Hyatt Place Montreal — Trudeau International Airport in 2025, Hyatt Place Toronto International Airport in 2025, Hyatt House Toronto International Airport in 2026, Hyatt Place Vancouver International Airport in 2026, and Hyatt House Vancouver International Airport in 2026.

These airport hotels will offer experiences such as free breakfast for guests and 24/7 conveniences for both leisure and business travellers.

These new properties add to the chain’s recently opened hotels over the last three years, including Hyatt Centric Montreal, Hyatt Place Toronto/Brampton, Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown, The Walper Hotel in Kitchener, and The Anndore House in Toronto. Currently, Hyatt has 20 properties in the country.