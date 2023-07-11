These four Vancouver hotels were just ranked among the best in Canada

Planning a summer staycation? You don’t have to go too far. The Travel and Leisure magazine’s report of the top 10 Canadian hotels is out, and four of them are from Vancouver.

The World’s Best Awards survey list with the top Canadian hotels by the T+L magazine was released on Tuesday and was taken by nearly 165,000 readers. Readers chose from 8,500 unique properties across the country and cast a total of more than half a million votes.

The survey categorized the hotels into resort hotels, city hotels, or safari lodges, and the voting was based on five criteria: rooms and facilities, location, service, food and value.

The Vancouver hotel that was ranked the highest in the city is Rosewood Hotel Georgia. Overall, this hotel placed fifth on the leaderboard across the country and got a total score of 93.14 from the readers.

“In Vancouver, readers appreciated that a number of hotels were in close proximity to the city’s cruise port,” the report said.

The Pan Pacific Vancouver (number six), Fairmont Pacific Rim (number eight), and the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver (number 10) also made the list.

The report also mentioned that one reader even said that the Fairmont is their “favourite hotel in the world.”

Hotel Nelligan from Montreal topped the list of best Canadian Hotels followed by two more Montreal hotels on number two and nine.