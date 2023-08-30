Four BC hotels were just named the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

BC’s travel industry is in the spotlight after several spots were given the top prize in the country in the prestigious World Travel Awards.

There were 14 awards handed out in the Canadian category — four of which went to four BC hotels.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport was named Canada’s Leading Airport Hotel for 2023, beating out some strong competition from across the country in that travel excellence category.

This hotel is the only one located in the Vancouver International Airport — making it incredibly convenient for those frequent flyers.

“Watch the planes take off and land in front of a dramatic mountainscape from the comfort of your luxury hotel room, complete with soundproofed windows for a peaceful stay,” the hotel’s site reads.

Also getting some high praise?

The stunning Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler was recognized for being a leader in its category, taking the win as Canada’s Leading Resort 2023.

Set in North America’s largest ski resort, this destination is beautiful year-round and offers an adventure and a chance to relax for very selective travellers.

The remote and breathtaking Clayoquot Wilderness Resort on Vancouver Island was named the Leading Wilderness Resort thanks to its views of not only Clayoquot Sound and the stunning conifer forests — but to the wildlife that calls the area home. Guests also stay in a very unique accommodation.

“Twenty-five canvas tents styled in the spirit of turn-of-the-century prospectors are studded along the banks of Clayoquot Sound and among the valley’s towering forests, each offering an arm’s length glimpse of the wilderness beyond,” the website reads in part.

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, the Rosewood Hotel Georgia was awarded Canada’s Leading Luxury Hotel.

Not only is the hotel a stunning and quick getaway for Vancouverites seeking a staycation, but it’s also perfect for a surprise romantic retreat or for tourists searching for a restful place to unwind after a long flight.

“Enjoy the convenience of special nightly rates, with a daily breakfast credit for two in the comfort of your suite or at the lofty 1927 Lobby Lounge,” the Rosewood Hotel Georgia website reads.

Top prizes also highlighted the best hotels in the province.

Here’s who was recognized as the top in the province: