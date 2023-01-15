Even the Hurricanes' mascot is trolling Canucks fans (VIDEO)

A word of advice: always be wary of any offers of kindness from strangers, especially if you’re a Vancouver Canucks fan in an opposing arena.

During Sunday’s game at Carolina’s PNC Arena, one Canucks fan appeared to be in for a great opportunity at getting a seat upgrade.

Hurricanes mascot Stormy approached the fan in an Elias Pettersson jersey, offering them a ride down to better seats.

Getting on the jumbotron, meeting the opposing mascot, and getting better seats seemed like a pretty good deal, right?

But Stormy had a different idea, driving the fan straight out of the arena while waving to the home crowd.

Stormy told a Canucks fan he was taking them to a seat upgrade. Instead, he drove them right out of the arena 💀 pic.twitter.com/vp4mVSAidO — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 15, 2023

The scoreboard then flashed Stormy holding a “one-way ticket” to Vancouver, suggesting it was time for the fan to head back home.

Now, there’s always the (pretty likely) possibility that this was just a little bit of a comedy bit to keep the spirits up for the home crowd, and the fan was either a paid actor or in on the bit.

But Carolina certainly picked a pretty good team to pick on right now.

There is plenty to poke fun at for opposing fanbases: Bruce Boudreau’s apparent pending departure being leaked, the disaster of Tanner Pearson’s initial four-to-six week diagnosis of a hand injury changing into a multi-surgery, potentially career-ending injury, or the expected trade of team captain Bo Horvat at least partially fuelled by the team’s salary cap issues following the signing of J.T. Miller on a long-term contract last offseason.

At press time, the Canucks are trailing 2-1 at the end of the second period, with a goal from Ethan Bear the team’s lone marker so far.

Maybe, opposing mascots messing around with just a few more visiting fans is what Vancouver needs to turn around their tough road record, as they’ve won just nine times in 23 road contests this season.