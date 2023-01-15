Tocchet to be Canucks' next coach whenever they fire Boudreau: reports

It seems like the time is nigh for Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Based on a trio of reports, it seems like Boudreau is simply counting his days as the Canucks’ bench boss, with former Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet set to take the reins as his successor.

On a radio hit on TSN 1200 in Ottawa on Saturday, hockey insider Darren Dreger stated that a coaching change in Vancouver could be coming in the next “four-to-six weeks.”

“Later in the month is what most people are hearing… they are talking to him… but who knows,” CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal told Sekeres and Price about Tocchet taking the job.

Dhaliwal added how Tocchet’s current contract as an analyst with TNT could require four weeks notice for his departure.

.@DhaliwalSports on a potential #Canucks coaching change & Rick Tocchet: "Later in the month is what most people are hearing…they are talking to him…but who knows. Somebody told me he's got to give a four-week notice to TNT."#LandRoverVancouver | https://t.co/OX3T2votn1 — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) January 14, 2023

“When and if the coaching change comes, I do believe it’s going to be Rick Tocchet,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added on last night’s 32 thoughts segment of the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

The Province’s Patrick Johnston added that Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and Francesco Aquilini were in Las Vegas within the past two weeks, potentially to visit Tocchet, who lives in the city.

Tocchet has a career record of 178-200-60 behind an NHL bench in his two stints with Arizona and Tampa Bay.

In 99 games since taking the reins of the Canucks back in December 2021, Boudreau has a record of 49-37-13. In the 2022-23 season, Vancouver is sitting in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 17-22-3, as they currently sit 14 points out of the final Western Conference wild card spot.

While nothing is official when it comes to Tocchet replacing Boudreau, it sure sounds like we’re set for a few awkward weeks in Vancouver while the team sorts out their expected coaching change.