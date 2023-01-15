Lightning interested in trade for Canucks' Schenn: report

What’s old could be new again for Vancouver Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn.

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning could be interested in acquiring Schenn for a second go-around with the team.

Schenn spent 63 regular season games with the Lightning in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, picking up three goals and four assists in his time with the team.

But it was in the playoffs where Schenn had the biggest impact, playing 19 playoff games across two postseason runs, with Tampa winning the Stanley Cup in both seasons he was on the roster.

“I believe they are interested again,” Friedman said of Tampa Bay’s pursuit of Schenn on Saturday Night’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they make a pitch for his services and I think they’re a legit contender to get him.”

Tampa Bay is currently 10th in the NHL, with a record of 27-13-1, sitting third place in the Atlantic Division and well on their way to the team’s 10th playoff berth in 11 years. Vancouver, meanwhile, is 26th in the NHL, sitting 14 points out of a playoff spot with a 17-22-3 record.

The 33-year-old Schenn is in the final year of a two-year deal, being paid $850,000 this season, his 15th in the NHL. Originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008 at fifth overall, he has played 905 games in his career for seven different organizations.

Schenn has two goals, 12 assists and a plus-minus of +5 in 42 games this season, averaging 17:13 a night with the Canucks while picking up 58 penalty minutes.

Earlier this year, he picked up the NHL record for most recorded hits ever by a defenceman, which Schenn described as “an honour.”

He spent 18 games with the Canucks in the 2018-19 season, before signing with the Lightning in July 2019.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 3, 2023.