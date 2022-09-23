NewsWeather

Trudeau issues Hurricane Fiona warning for Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 23 2022, 6:27 pm
Trudeau issues Hurricane Fiona warning for Quebec and Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada

On Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau sent out a tweet urging people to” take proper precautions” and “listen to local authorities” as Hurricane Fiona begins to make its way to eastern Canadian provinces.

According to Environment Canada’s tropical cyclone information statement, Fiona is expected to impact a large part of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec with “heavy rainfall and powerful hurricane-force” winds beginning Saturday morning. Numerous weather models continue to indicate that Fiona will transition into a powerful “post-Tropical storm” as it makes landfall in eastern Nova Scotia.

Chris Scott, the chief meteorologist at The Weather Network, stated Fiona “will be a historic storm,” adding that it’s going to be “massive” and a “storm for the ages.”

An updated weather radar shows the storm, which devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, swirling toward the northern Atlantic.

hurricane fiona canada

Environment Canada

Meteorologists believe that Fiona has the potential to produce some of the highest waves ever recorded in the Atlantic. Affected areas in Canada can experience hurricane-strength winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.

You can find the full list of areas under a tropical cyclone information statement here.

To stay up to date with the storm’s evolution, you can visit Environment Canada’s Hurricane Track page.

With files from Laine Mitchell

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.