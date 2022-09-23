Trudeau issues Hurricane Fiona warning for Quebec and Atlantic Canada

On Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau sent out a tweet urging people to” take proper precautions” and “listen to local authorities” as Hurricane Fiona begins to make its way to eastern Canadian provinces.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to make landfall in Atlantic Canada and Quebec this weekend. If you are in the region, please take proper precautions and listen to local authorities. Our team is in touch with the provinces – and we’re mobilizing resources to support however needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 23, 2022

According to Environment Canada’s tropical cyclone information statement, Fiona is expected to impact a large part of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec with “heavy rainfall and powerful hurricane-force” winds beginning Saturday morning. Numerous weather models continue to indicate that Fiona will transition into a powerful “post-Tropical storm” as it makes landfall in eastern Nova Scotia.

Chris Scott, the chief meteorologist at The Weather Network, stated Fiona “will be a historic storm,” adding that it’s going to be “massive” and a “storm for the ages.”

An updated weather radar shows the storm, which devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, swirling toward the northern Atlantic.

Meteorologists believe that Fiona has the potential to produce some of the highest waves ever recorded in the Atlantic. Affected areas in Canada can experience hurricane-strength winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.

You can find the full list of areas under a tropical cyclone information statement here.

You might also like: "A storm for the ages": Five provinces eye up hurricane coming for Canada

With files from Laine Mitchell