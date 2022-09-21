Four provinces may be slammed by a huge hurricane this weekend

NewsWeatherWorld News

Laine Mitchell
Sep 21 2022
NESDIS Satellite Services Division (NOAA)

A powerful hurricane moving away from Turks and Caicos has its eyes set on a large chunk of Canada, with four provinces currently in its gaze.

Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category Four hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of more than 215 km/h.

It devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, dumping copious amounts of rain along the way as a lower-end hurricane.

Fiona is now swirling north in the Atlantic Ocean, spurring Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a tropical cyclone information statement for the provinces of Nova Scotia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada starting Friday and continue into the weekend.

“This storm is shaping up to be a potentially severe event for Atlantic Canada,” the ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre stated.

“Numerous weather models are quite consistent in their prediction of what we call a deep hybrid low-pressure system, possessing both tropical and intense winter storm-type properties (but with very heavy rainfall and severe winds).”

Currently, the range of uncertainty with regard to the centre of the low when it approaches late Friday or Saturday is approximately a 600- to 700-kilometre wide zone (“cone of uncertainty”) centred over Cape Breton with a broad coverage of hurricane-force winds including over land.

“This is the most likely scenario as we see it now, regardless of the meteorological classification of ‘Hurricane’ or ‘Post-Tropical Storm’ Fiona at that time,” the ECCC added.

You can find the full list of areas under a tropical cyclone information statement here.

