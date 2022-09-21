Four provinces may be slammed by a huge hurricane this weekend

A powerful hurricane moving away from Turks and Caicos has its eyes set on a large chunk of Canada, with four provinces currently in its gaze.

Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category Four hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of more than 215 km/h.

It devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, dumping copious amounts of rain along the way as a lower-end hurricane.

Fiona is now swirling north in the Atlantic Ocean, spurring Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue a tropical cyclone information statement for the provinces of Nova Scotia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Tropical Cyclone Information Statement has been updated for #Hurricane #Fiona, which is shaping up to be a significant tropical system for Atlantic Canada later this week. You can find the statement at: https://t.co/z6u9thPyiP pic.twitter.com/TMprmqGvSl — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) September 21, 2022

#Fiona is definitely trying to get jts shape back with a more symetrical CDO and eye becoming apparent. Should take a little bit to get back to its full shape but it is maintaining its Category 4 status. pic.twitter.com/ybmPjqBVgh — Isaiah_Wx (@IsaiahHartzell2) September 21, 2022

An infrared view of #HurricaneFiona this morning via the #GOESEast 🛰️ shows the well-defined eye of this Category 4 storm. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda as #Fiona moves northward. Latest: https://t.co/ScLdyBaJZb pic.twitter.com/YBSU34MCKt — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 21, 2022

Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada starting Friday and continue into the weekend.

“This storm is shaping up to be a potentially severe event for Atlantic Canada,” the ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre stated.

“Numerous weather models are quite consistent in their prediction of what we call a deep hybrid low-pressure system, possessing both tropical and intense winter storm-type properties (but with very heavy rainfall and severe winds).”

Currently, the range of uncertainty with regard to the centre of the low when it approaches late Friday or Saturday is approximately a 600- to 700-kilometre wide zone (“cone of uncertainty”) centred over Cape Breton with a broad coverage of hurricane-force winds including over land.

“This is the most likely scenario as we see it now, regardless of the meteorological classification of ‘Hurricane’ or ‘Post-Tropical Storm’ Fiona at that time,” the ECCC added.

You can find the full list of areas under a tropical cyclone information statement here.