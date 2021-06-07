Over the weekend, protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery to show support for the old-growth logging protests currently taking place in Fairy Creek.

The Rainforest Flying Squad, a volunteer-based environmental group, has been blockading logging roads near the Fairy Creek drainage on South Vancouver Island.

Additionally, BC’s old-growth forests have become a topic up for debate in recent weeks as many were outraged when a photo of a harvested tree on the back of a logging truck went viral.

This crowd from Vancouver stood in solidarity with them by marching around the Vancouver Art Gallery and blocking the roads to raise awareness about the issue.

These are some images from the protest on Saturday.