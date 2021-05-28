News

Ministry says massive tree in viral photo was cut before new regulations took effect

Lorna Beecroft/Facebook

A massive, harvested tree on the back of a logging truck in a now-viral photo was actually cut down last year, according to BC’s Ministry of Forests.

The ministry told Daily Hive in an email that the tree – identified as a Spruce and cut on Northern Vancouver Island – was cut between March and mid-August of 2020.

This was before the Special Tree Protection Regulation came into effect in September.

“Government brought in this regulation to protect exceptionally large trees of all species throughout the province, and today, a tree of this size might well be illegal to harvest under the regulation, and fines of up to $100,000 could be imposed if it was,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, after the tree was harvested, it was transported to a log sort in Coquitlam and stored in water until it was sold. The tree was sold, and in the photo, it was being transported to Port Alberni for processing.

The photo sparked outrage online.

According to the ministry, due to the actual date of when the tree was cut, “there is no contravention of the Special Tree Protection Regulation.”

