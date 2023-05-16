If you didn’t know, Vancouver has its own meadery then that’s too bad, as you’re going to have to wait a bit to check them out in person.

Humblebee Meadery, which has operated a tasting room and bottle shop out of a space at 1565 Vernon Drive, has announced that it has closed this space temporarily in order to relocate slightly further east.

The meadery will be reopening soon at 1976 Triumph Street, right beside Parallel 49 Brewing Company.

“We’ve made a lot of memories at our Vernon Drive location and appreciate everyone who’s helped us build it and made the harrowing journey to find it,” the business shared in an announcement on its Instagram page.

Its last day on Vernon Drive was on May 6, and while we’ll have to wait a bit for the reopening, you can still find Humblebee’s cans of mead at various local liquor stores as well as at the Vancouver Farmers’ Markets.

Stay tuned for more details on Humblebee’s new location.