Hugh Grant spotted in the downtown Vancouver area over weekend

British actor Hugh Grant was spotted around downtown Vancouver this weekend and may continue to be seen in the coming weeks.

In a photo shared to Twitter Sunday afternoon, one social media user snapped a photo of the famous actor.

According to the Twitter user, the couple was spotted at the American College of Gastroenterology 2023 Conference held in the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Eric Montminy snapped the photo and in his tweet described Grant as a “gentleman.”

Sitting next to Hugh Grant 😳

He was a gentleman and we talked rugby

I’m sure he’s here for the ERCP talks 😂#ACG2023#GITwitter pic.twitter.com/AgS18YxbAm — Eric Montminy, MD (@eric_montminy1) October 22, 2023

On Facebook, another person in Vancouver said they had passed Grant on the street near Georgia and Denman.

“I’m so star-struck,” they wrote.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the actor is in the city filming A24’s The Heretic this fall. Filming dates are from October 3 to November 16.

So keep your eyes peeled for the actor we all love and know from classics like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually as you might see him around the city for the next few weeks.