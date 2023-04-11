Huge tree crashes through window of West End apartment (PHOTOS)

Fire crews responded to Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon after a huge tree fell into an apartment building.

The tree crashed through the window of a second-floor unit and damaged a ground-floor unit. A large tree branch could be seen protruding into the living room from the street.

It happened just after 2:30, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said luckily no one was injured. By 3:30, an arborist team from the City of Vancouver was also on scene.

The huge tree became the talk of the neighbourhood as nearby residents stopped to take pictures and see the damage for themselves. It’s not yet clear why the tree fell, but its entire bottom was uprooted and resting on the lawn outside 1872 Barclay Street.

This isn’t the first time a large tree has fallen in the West End. Several have fallen on Nelson Street in the last two years, although two of them were after a wind storm — not the clear sunny weather Vancouver is experiencing today.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information on the fallen tree.

With files from Amir Ali