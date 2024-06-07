It seemed that Luke Gazdic may have been in some trouble with Sportsnet after it appeared he was left off the working crew for the Stanley Cup Final.

The usual faces who have been around all playoffs will continue working the Edmonton Oilers-Florida Panthers series, though many noticed Gazdic’s omission. Some believed it may have been due to recent comments he made about the Vancouver Canucks and their fans, but Sportsnet has confirmed this decision was preplanned.

“Luke will be on live Sportsnet Central post-game coverage with Ken [Reid] and Evanka [Osmak] following Oilers home games,” Sportsnet said in a statement to Daily Hive.

Gazdic, who doesn’t hide his support for the Oilers, a team which he played 136 of his 147 NHL games with, recently went on an extended rant, mostly aimed at Canucks fans, while appearing on the OilersNation Everyday podcast with Tyler Yaremchuk.

“My account still will not stop with Canucks trolls,” Gazdic said. “My tweet last night on Twitter just saying, ‘Congrats, Oil Country,’ I’m going through Instagram message requests here now, and the amount of hate and absolute garbage, gibberish trash I have ever seen. Canucks Twitter, you’re an absolute joke. Your team’s a joke; you’re a bunch of losers. The Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final, and I hope you guys are having fun watching it on TV and watching me on the panel because you guys are not there.”

The Oilers are guaranteed to have at least two more games at Rogers Place, Games 3 and 4, while Game 6 would also be in Edmonton, should the series extend that far.