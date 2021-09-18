Howe Sound becomes Canada’s latest UNESCO Biosphere Region

The Átl’ka7tsem/Howe Sound region is known for its Indigenous culture, biodiversity and distinct geography has been named a UNESCO Biosphere Region.

According to the International Coordinating Council for the Man and Biosphere Programme, jurisdictions around the world are dealing with profound impacts of habitat loss and climate change.

It says the Átl’ka7tsem/Howe Sound Biosphere Region (AHSBR) is an international showcase for how regional coordination can create a place for humanity and nature to thrive.

“My hope is that it will effectively bring all communities in Átl’ka7tsem together for effective decision making but also to help people get out on the Land. Building that connection, to the territory and the Land, will help people better honour and to respect the environment but also the Life that lives in that environment,” says Joyce Williams, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Councillor and Co-Chair of Howe Sound Biosphere Region Initiative Society Board.

“Átl’ka7tsem is really about beauty and hope, as much as it is about sustainable development.”

This biosphere region, located on the territories of the Coast Salish people, covers 218,723 hectares and is being called a model region for scientific research, place-based learning, and educational programs for youth and adults.