How to watch untelevised Canucks preseason games for free
The final two Vancouver Canucks preseason games have something in common.
They won’t be on television.
Tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Abbotsford Centre, and Friday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena are just two of three Canucks games that Sportsnet won’t broadcast this season. The last Canucks game that Sportsnet didn’t televise was the split-squad game in Calgary on September 25.
Both games will be available to watch though, via a live stream through Canucks.com, a team spokesperson told Daily Hive. Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will be calling the game, as the Canucks will simulcast the Sportsnet 650 call.
Here’s the link for tonight’s game.
In Abbotsford tonight, for the Truth and Reconciliation game.
🆚 Edmonton Oilers
⏰ 7:00 PM PT
📍 Abbotsford Centre
📺 Stream on https://t.co/jLhehnXNDh
🎟 https://t.co/17jdCmG0Vw pic.twitter.com/BbynG7gZFF
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022
The Canucks are still in search of their first win of the preseason, having gone 0-3-2 so far.
Vancouver is dressing its best lineup of the preseason tonight, as reported by Batchelor at the morning skate. J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes will all feature in the Canucks’ lineup.
Morning skate #Canucks lines
Pearson-Miller-Garland
Joshua-Horvat-Höglander
Podkolzin-Pettersson-Kuzmenko
Dickinson-Åman-Lazar
Extras: Dries, Karlsson
Hughes-Schenn
OEL-Poolman
Burroughs-Myers
Wolanin-Rathbone
Demko and Martin in the nets. @Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/CPB4obmc4n
— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022
The Oilers are sending a pretty good group also, led by Connor McDavid. Tony Brar of Oilers TV has the expected line combinations, defence pairs, and goaltenders below.
Oilers line rushes in Abbotsford this morning:
Holloway – McDavid – Hyman
Shore – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi
Janmark – McLeod – Ryan
Hamblin – Malone – Virtanen
Nurse – Ceci
Kulak – Bouchard
Broberg – Murray
Niemelainen – Demers
Skinner
Pickard #Oilers
— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 5, 2022
The Oilers and Canucks will face off in one week’s time in Edmonton for the regular season opener. The Canucks begin the season with five straight road games in Edmonton, Philadelphia, Washington, Columbus, and Minnesota, before their home opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 22.
- You might also like:
- Sportsnet 650 announces changes to its daily lineup