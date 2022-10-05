SportsHockeySports mediaCanucks

Oct 5 2022, 7:51 pm
How to watch untelevised Canucks preseason games for free
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The final two Vancouver Canucks preseason games have something in common.

They won’t be on television.

Tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Abbotsford Centre, and Friday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena are just two of three Canucks games that Sportsnet won’t broadcast this season. The last Canucks game that Sportsnet didn’t televise was the split-squad game in Calgary on September 25.

Both games will be available to watch though, via a live stream through Canucks.com, a team spokesperson told Daily Hive. Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will be calling the game, as the Canucks will simulcast the Sportsnet 650 call.

Here’s the link for tonight’s game.

The Canucks are still in search of their first win of the preseason, having gone 0-3-2 so far.

Vancouver is dressing its best lineup of the preseason tonight, as reported by Batchelor at the morning skate. J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes will all feature in the Canucks’ lineup.

The Oilers are sending a pretty good group also, led by Connor McDavid. Tony Brar of Oilers TV has the expected line combinations, defence pairs, and goaltenders below.

The Oilers and Canucks will face off in one week’s time in Edmonton for the regular season opener. The Canucks begin the season with five straight road games in Edmonton, Philadelphia, Washington, Columbus, and Minnesota, before their home opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 22.

