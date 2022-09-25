How to watch both of tonight's Canucks games

The Vancouver Canucks are playing not once, but twice today, giving their fans plenty of preseason action to watch.

In a loose preseason tradition, the Canucks are playing a home-and-away matchup against a divisional rival, in this case the Calgary Flames.

One game will be taking place at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, while the other set of players for both teams will be facing off in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

To make matters even more confusing, the games will partially overlap, with start times staggered by just an hour.

The first game of the day will be played in Vancouver and kicks off at 4 pm PT, which will be broadcast regionally on Rogers Sportsnet Pacific as well as through Sportsnet NOW’s digital streaming platform.

Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and the Canucks debuts of Andrei Kuzmenko and Ilya Mikheyev are a few of the storylines to keep an eye out for in the home matchup.

Get excited, Vancouver!

The guys you'll see at @RogersArena and on @Sportsnet tomorrow for our home game against Calgary 🤩 TICKETS | https://t.co/etPzMY5SN7 pic.twitter.com/tpDC4n8ma4 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the second game is set for 5 pm PT, but it won’t be televised in the BC market. However, the game will be streamed and available to watch on Canucks.com, as well as followed with “live Twitter coverage” from the Abbotsford Canucks’ Twitter account.

It’s a bit of a less impressive group, with Vancouver likely wanting to minimize travel (and put on a show for their local fans) with the players who have guaranteed roster spots.

The squad who will be making the trip to Calgary ✈️ The away game will be streamed on https://t.co/PNzetBCF8x with live Twitter coverage on the @abbycanucks channels. pic.twitter.com/pQNFcwn0JP — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 25, 2022

The games will also be carried via Sportsnet’s radio networks, with each local broadcast team handling their own markets.

Get your snacks ready, and settle in for a nice four or so hours of preseason hockey, should you so be inclined.