How to watch the untelevised Blue Jays-Cubs game this afternoon

With both teams sporting nearly identical records, today’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays (57-64) and the Chicago Cubs (59-63) is shaping up to be a close contest.

But if you’re not at Wrigley Field, watching the game won’t be as simple as turning on a TV or tuning into Sportsnet Now.

That’s because today’s afternoon matchup is one of the featured games in Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball lineup for the season.

While there’s a paid subscription option for the service, new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ to watch the game.

With the game set to begin at 2:20 pm ET, Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He boasts a 3.60 ERA with 52 strikeouts on the year. Meanwhile, on the home team’s side, Kyle Hendricks (3-10) will make his 17th start of the season for the Cubs.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night Baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked on once you’d like to start watching.