Blue Jays adding yet another new club at the ballpark next season

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be adding yet another feature to their multi-year renovation.

Earlier this week, an email went out to Blue Jays season ticket members detailing a new club in right field, expected to be put in place for the start of the 2025 season.

A screengrab of the image was shared on X by the Less Than Jays podcast, with the promo for the club showing off its new place in the ballpark and a preliminary design.

The club is accessible to season ticket members in sections 110 to 113, which will be renovated to make space for the update. There is expected to be a private bar at field level and multiple viewing areas close to the Rogers Centre outfield walls.

Part of the club will be located under the visitors’ bullpen, which was raised from ground level ahead of the 2023 season.

The final plans for the new addition are yet to come as a portion of the Blue Jays website dedicated to the premium clubs does not include any info yet on the field side corner club.

Fans who would like to learn more about the new club are encouraged to call the Blue Jays ticket office at 416-341-1234 or 888-654-6529, with more information becoming available closer to the season. A $100 deposit can be placed now for those fans looking to get season tickets in the new area.

The Rogers Centre renovations began in 2022 following the conclusion of the team’s season, and have been ongoing over the last two offseasons.