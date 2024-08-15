18-year-old Blue Jays prospect keeps smashing home runs

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t doing so hot these days, but one of their top prospects is giving fans something to be excited about.

On Wednesday night, 18-year-old Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala took Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Peyton Stumbo deep in the top of the sixth inning in a Single-A matchup between Dunedin and Bradenton.

Taken fifth overall in the first round of last year’s draft by Toronto, the youngster is now up to 13 home runs in just 63 games for the team’s Single-A affiliate.

Dear New Pitcher, Welcome to the ballgame. Sincerely, Arjun Nimmala The @BlueJays prospect is now up to 13 homers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YVmFgdE35A — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) August 15, 2024

As per Brendon Kuhn, Nimmala’s weighted-runs created plus is third highest among 18-year-old minor league players, while sitting top 10 in his league in on-base plus slugging.

Nimmala's A-ball wRC+ is now up to 120 on the season, which is the third highest for an 18 year old in the minors (A-ball or higher). https://t.co/ZrY4UHgTXa — bk (@_bkuh_) August 15, 2024

In other words, he’s been hitting the ball far and well, though he could use a bit more contact. His batting average was just .220 in his first full single-A season.

“[It’s] always been a belief of mine that I can hang with the best, but kind of at the age of 12 was when I first [felt like I had a shot going pro],” Nimmala said in an interview with MLB Network at last year’s Draft Combine. “It was really young when I realized it was a good bit of talent.”

Nimmala also has 13 doubles and 36 RBI across 241 at-bats thus far in Dunedin.

And while he’s already got a lot of fans keeping tabs on him in either Canada or Dunedin, Nimmala has also attracted a large international fanbase. Though he was born in Tampa, Nimmala could become the first player of Indian descent to crack a major league roster if he makes his way up through the Blue Jays system over the next couple of years.

“That means a lot — there’s not many Indian-American players in the big leagues. For Indians, it’s mostly cricket. The transition to baseball has been a lot,” Nimmala added. “Hopefully, one day, I can inspire young Indian Americans to play and get more Indians in the sport.”