How travellers returning to Canada can use the ArriveCAN app

The Government of Canada is relaxing quarantine measures for select travellers starting tomorrow.

As of 12:01 am on July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the country without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine or spend time in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have been fully immunized with an approved vaccine for at least 14 days will be exempt.

Health Canada has approved four vaccines for use against COVID-19 to date: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

To enter Canada without having to quarantine, the aforementioned groups will be required to submit supporting information into the ArriveCAN app.

The app can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play. An online version is also available for those without a smartphone.

Within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada, travellers will be required to upload their contact and travel information, including their form of entry – by air, by land, or by boat.

They will also need to disclose their 14-day travel history, have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, and complete a symptom self-assessment.

To provide proof of vaccination, travellers must divulge the type of vaccine they received, the date of each dose, and the country of administration.

They must have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination record available to present at the border, too.

Finally, all travellers – even if they meet the necessary requirements to be exempt from quarantine – must enter their quarantine plan into the ArriveCAN app.

Unvaccinated or partly-vaccinated Canadians returning home must still enter their information into the app.

They will also need to provide a reference code for their three-night stay at a government-authorized quarantine hotel, which must be booked prior to arrival in Canada.

Throughout their 14-day quarantine, they will use the ArriveCAN app to complete daily COVID-19 symptom self-assessments.

“Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence, and the advice of our public health experts,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said last month.

“The Government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel.”