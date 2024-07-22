How to stream Paris 2024 Olympics for FREE in Canada

The wait for the Summer Olympics to return has been shorter than usual, and it’s just about time to begin spending all day on the couch watching the world’s greatest athletes.

The first Olympic events at the Paris 2024 Summer Games begin on July 24, with the Opening Ceremonies beginning on July 26 and the Closing Ceremonies to be held on August 11.

With the Games holding events seven days a week, starting as early as midnight ET and running through much of the North American workday, you might have to use some creativity in order to catch the Olympics without completely butchering your sleep schedule or relationship with your coworkers, family, and friends.

The best place to stream the Olympics free is over at CBC’s website or CBC Gem, the latter of which is available via an app on most major devices. You’ll have to create a free account to use CBC Gem, but won’t need one if you’re using a web browser on the CBC website.

TSN and the expanded digital streaming service TSN+ will also have additional coverage, the latter of which costs $9.99 a month as an add-on.

NBC, meanwhile, will hold the American Olympic rights, and are showing select events on their main channel as well.

While streaming NBC directly from their own website or apps is unavailable in Canada, you should be able to view their channel via a cable TV login on your respective carrier’s streaming service such as Bell Fibe TV or Rogers Ignite.

For team sports, it’ll be the first time the Canadian men’s basketball team have competed in the Games since 2000, while the women are looking to best a ninth place finish from 2020. The women’s soccer team, meanwhile, are looking to defend their gold medal.

In individual sports, a few familiar faces will be representing Canada, with seven-time medallist Penny Oleksiak and six-time medallist Andre De Grasse expected to compete in swimming and athletics, respectively.