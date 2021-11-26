How BC flood evacuees can register for Red Cross support

The Canadian Red Cross opened online registration Friday for British Columbians impacted by flooding to claim financial support.

There’s a one-time payment of $2,000 available for people who were forced to evacuate their primary residences. Of that, $1,000 comes from the BC government and $1,000 comes from Red Cross donations.

Flood evacuees can register for their payment by visiting the Canadian Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 am and 8 pm Pacific Time. They should have basic information, including their name and address, handy.

The Red Cross asks that only one person use the online portal to register on behalf of their entire household.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

At the height of November’s flooding, approximately 17,000 British Columbians were ordered to evacuate, according to public safety officials.

The Red Cross continues to accept donations for flood victims, although it has not yet said how additional money will be distributed.

Thousands of residents of the Sumas Prairie and Merritt remain out of their homes waiting for flood waters to recede. The situation could get worse this week with Environment Canada issuing a “red level alert for BC” as two more atmospheric rivers are scheduled to make landfall.