There were three carjackings within two hours in Toronto on Wednesday

Just days after Toronto Police confirmed that carjackings in the city are on the rise, there were three committed within two hours of each other.

On Wednesday at 4:27 pm, the reports of carjackings started coming in. The first carjacking took place in North York in the Alfred Avenue and Longmore Street area. Police say a handgun was used during the carjacking.

According to police, the carjackers used two cars when they carjacked a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138.

CARJACKING:

Alfred Av + Longmore St

* 4:27 pm *

– Reports suspects pull up in two cars

– 1 of them produced a handgun

– Have taken a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138

– Suspects fled in all 3 cars

– No injuries

– Officers in the area searching#GO933098

^dh pic.twitter.com/SYkHQsCx9Z — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2022

Within an hour, at 5:26 pm, another carjacking call came in. This time, the call was reported in Scarborough, near the Toronto Zoo.

Police said that the carjacking took place at Sheppard Avenue East and Ecopark Gate. Two suspects in a white car pulled a gun and stole a man’s black Toyota Rav 4. Police said they believe they are the same suspects involved in the carjacking at 4:27 pm.

CARJACKING:

Sheppard Av E + Ecopark Gt

* 5:26 pm *

– 2 suspects approach in a white car

– Rob man of his car at gunpoint

– Black Toyota Rav 4 taken

– Suspects fled in both cars

– This appears to be the same suspects as earlier robbery

– No injuries

– Police o/s#GO933548

^dh pic.twitter.com/UITNRI8GGq — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2022

Again, less than an hour after the second carjacking, a third call came in. This time, at 6:19 pm, it was nearby the previous location. At Sheppard Avenue East and Massie Street, two suspects pulled a gun on a man, and like the previous two carjackings, drove away with his vehicle.

CARJACKING:

Sheppard Av E + Massie St

* 6:19 pm *

– 2 suspects drive up to man

– 1 suspect produced a gun

– Victims car stolen

– Suspects have fled in both cars

– Police searching area#GO933903

^dh pic.twitter.com/65B2tUgLIr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2022

On Monday night, Leafs’ winger Mitch Marner was carjacked at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Toronto Police provided an update in which Inspector Rich Harris of the Hold Up Unit told reporters that carjackings are on the rise. So far, in 2022, carjackings have exceeded the total number of carjackings in 2021.

While arrests have been made in some carjacking incidents, Insp Harris said that he believes the criminals involved are organized and sophisticated as cars have ended up overseas. On Wednesday, police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a carjacking.

He advised Torontonians to park in well-lit areas, keep valuables hidden away and be aware of their surroundings. He added that if you are a victim of carjacking, you should not fight back or argue but run away and call 911 immediately.