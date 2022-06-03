Hard to say: 7 things only real Vancouverites know how to pronounce

Your average Vancouverite will embarrass themselves in Toronto fumbling to say “Spadina” and “Dundas” quite right.

But here in Vancouver, there are a few words that we use every day that don’t always follow logic.

It’s more like if you know, you know.

You can also use this resource, A Guide to the Pronunciation of Indigenous Communities and Organizations in BC, to help you learn how to pronounce more BC places with Indigenous place names.

Here is a non-scientific look at seven things that are easy for Vancouverites to pronounce that are hard to say if you’re not from around here:

1. Vancouver

According to Google, and most prevailing logic, one should pronounce it “van-KOO-vr.”

But listen closely, and sometimes it sounds like the locals are saying “vang-couver.”

2. Granville



Folks who aren’t from around these parts tend to add a “D” to Granville when speaking, changing it to “Grandville.” The name originally comes from the second Earl of Granville, a British politician, and you can find Granville Street, Granville Bridge, Granville Island, and more in Vancouver.

3. Dundas

There’s a Dundas Street in Vancouver, and for some reason, Vancouverites tend to say “DUN-dus” rather than “Dun-DASS” like they do in Toronto.

And according to Google, this is the right way to say it!

4. Abbotsford

We tend to say “Abbotsferd” rather than “AbbotsFORD” like the name would imply.

5. Semiahmoo

This one is easy to pronounce, it just doesn’t roll off the tongue as an outsider if you’ve never seen it before. Just say “semi-ah-moo.” Coming from the Semiahmoo First Nation, you’ll see “Semiahmoo” used frequently if you’re in Surrey.

6. Osoyoos

According to the government of BC, it’s pronounced “oh-soy-use.” Vancouverites love to come up to this hidden Okananagan gem for summer vacations, but there’s still some debate about whether there’s a “soy” in Osoyoos because of its history and Indigenous cultural ties.

7. Tsawwassen

Say “tsa-wah-sen” or “saa-WA-sn,” and you’ll fit in with Vancouverites just fine as you drive out to the ferry or the waterslides in Tsawassen.

Did we get it right? Let us know how you say it in the comments!