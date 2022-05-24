Et-a-ba-co-key? These are Toronto's 10 most mispronounced places
Have you ever hesitated to pronounce certain Toronto streets or neighbourhoods for fear of sounding like a total newbie? It turns out you’re not the only one.
Preply, a language and e-learning platform, has revealed the top Toronto spots, streets, and neighbourhoods that people have been Googling for the correct pronunciation.
“Some places are super simple to get right, but good luck with these lesser-known towns in Toronto,” Preply told Daily Hive in a release. “Unfortunately, how to pronounce Toronto’s streets, neighbourhoods, and destinations that make up our everyday vocabulary is much more complicated than it should be.”
Here are the 10 most mispronounced places in the city and how to pronounce them like a true Torontonian.
1. Toronto
Correct: tuh-ronno
Incorrect: toe-ron-toe
Unless you want to sound like a tourist, do NOT pronounce the second T. It’s not “tor-ahn-toe,” “Toronno,” or “Churrano,” it’s “Tuh-ronno.”
2. Geoffrey
Correct: jeh-free
Incorrect: gee-off-free
Geoffrey is a residential street with a tricky pronunciation. It’s not “Geo” or “Ji” like “George.” Instead, it’s pronounced with a “Jeh” like “Jeffery.”
3. Etobicoke
Correct: et-toh-beh-co
Incorrect: et-a-ba-co-key
Residents know that the “k” is silent so it’s “Etobico” and not “Etobi-COKE.” According to Preply, the name Etobicoke (with its silent “k) comes from the Ojibwe word “wadoopikaang,” which refers to a place where alder trees grow.
4. Yonge
Correct: young
Incorrect: YUN-ji
This one’s simple enough. One of Toronto’s main streets, Yonge Street is pronounced “Young Street.”
5. Wellesley
Correct: WELLZ-ly
Incorrect: well-LESS-ly
This busy street with its own subway station is pronounced “WELLZ-ley” and not “WellLESS-ly.” But if you’re a regular on the subway, you probably already knew that.
6. Grosvenor
Correct: gro-vner
Incorrect: gross-vee-nor
Beware the silent “s.” This short street downtown is pronounced “Grov-ner.” Preply says, “Let’s all pretend to be English and say ‘gro-vner’ almost like ‘guv-ner!'”
7. The Esplanade
Correct: thuh esplan-aad
Incorrect: thuh esplan-AID
As tempting as it is to call it the “Esplan-AID,” resist the urge. It’s “Espan-aad.”
8. Strachan
Correct: strawn
Incorrect: strak-en
This is a tough one. This street that stretches from Lake Shore Boulevard to Trinity Bellwoods Park is pronounced “Strawn” (like yawn) and not “Strack-an,” according to Heritage Toronto.
9. Spadina
Correct: spuh-dee-nah
Incorrect: puh-die-nah
This is a more controversial one. While the most common pronunciation is “spuh-die-nah,” apparently the historical pronunciation is actually “spuh-dee-nah.” Who knew?
10. Roncesvalles
Correct: rawn-SES-vay-yez
Incorrect: rawn-SEZ-vales
“Some say Rawn-sez-valls; others insist that it ends with ‘vale.’ Others give up and call it Roncy,” states the release. People clearly can’t agree on how this Spanish word is pronounced. It’s actually “rawn-SES-vay-yez.”