BC’s Fraser Valley and its residents have been left devastated after the flooding in Abbotsford led to the loss of thousands of farm animals, with more expected to be euthanized because of their injuries.

Agriculture minister Lana Popham said it’s critical to get food to the animals that have survived within the next day.

British Columbians have been rallying together to help those impacted by the floods, including organizations working to help pets and livestock.

Here are several ways you can get involved to help animals in need from the floods.

The BC SPCA is offering emergency boarding for pets of evacuees at its location in Kamloops, and providing pet food and supplies for those who have been displaced.

Geoff Urton, with the BC SPCA, said they are relocating shelter animals to its other locations in the Okanagan to make room for incoming pets.

It says any pet guardians in need of emergency boarding or need help, is asked to contact its call centre at 1-855-622-7722, between 9am and 6pm, after those hours the closest Emergency Support Services at 1-800-585-9559.

For the farm, it says any agriculture producer impacted by flooding should contact their local authority or First Nation.

Here is the link for the Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC contact is 1-866-377-7188 or [email protected]

#BCSPCANEWS: We are working to assist pet guardians who have been evacuated due to the devastating floods in BC. Read more & learn how you can help: https://t.co/e5vuIriroX @TeckResources has generously stepped forward to match all donations up to $50,000! #bcspca pic.twitter.com/MhSgVo0CeC — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) November 17, 2021

The Vancouver Humane Society recommends getting in touch with the BC & Alberta Emergency Livestock/Animal/Horse Evacuation Support Group, a group of volunteers working to get animals out of the flooded areas.

In the Merritt area for temporary boarding, VHS is suggesting you get in touch with Angel’s Animal Rescue.

For anyone impacted by the floods in need of help with veterinary costs, the VHS is recommending you go to its website to learn more about the McVitie veterinary assistance program. McVitie helps low income or financially struggling pet owners pay their bills.

For help getting animals out, consider reaching out to this group of volunteers: https://t.co/2lMovhc3aW — Vancouver Humane (@VanHumane) November 17, 2021

Those needing financial assistance for uninsurable losses due to flooding can apply through the provincial government's Disaster Financial Assistance program: https://t.co/ebuPZnIzeq. Contact [email protected] or 1-888-257-4777 if you have any questions. — Vancouver Humane (@VanHumane) November 17, 2021

To help pets of the families displaced by the floods in the Lower Mainland, Aide for Paws & Rescue Society is offering to drop off pet food and supplies at the Abbotsford Trade & Exhibition Centre, the Tradex.

You can find more of its updates on the Aide for Paws & Rescue Society Facebook page.

In the Abbotsford and Langley area, LAPS is offering itself as a resource to those residents impacted by the floods with cats and dogs.

It’s offering supplies, pet food, and compassion boarding to those in need — you just have to contact them directly through Facebook messenger or emailing them at [email protected] for more information.

LAPS is also in need of donations to keep helping those animals in need from the floods, it’s asking those in a position to lend some relief, to donate to its Major’s Legacy Fund, “these funds will be utilized for disaster relief including but not limited to compassion boarding, resourcing those in need, vet care, and providing any food related emergency support [for] those with animals in need,” it says on Facebook.

On the verified fundraiser page, it says the sanctuary “to the animals people have forgotten about” has been hit hard by the floodwaters.

It reads over two days, the water took over the barn, yard, and home, seeing food and hay destroyed.

All large farm animals have been saved, it says, and smaller animals have been taken to a neighbour’s house — adding sadly, a few animals have not made it though.

It says any donations are appreciated.

The Animal Food Bank Foundation is need of pet supplies and food as the non-profit works to help the animals of evacuees during this difficult time.

It says online it’s putting in efforts in the Okanagan and anywhere else it can help as well.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can reach the foundation on its website.