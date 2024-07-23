Oddsmakers pick Canada to medal in men's basketball at Olympics

When it comes to the Olympics, few dynasties are more impressive than the USA and basketball.

The Americans have won 16 of 20 gold medals in the men’s event while picking up 9 of 12 golds in the women’s event.

Led by 39-year-old LeBron James and a host of other superstars in the men’s event, the USA is once again a massive favourite in this year’s tournament. But in their first Olympic appearance since 2000, the Canadian men have been given strong odds to medal at this year’s event. At +1100 to win the gold medal, the chances of Canada winning it all still don’t seem that high, but it’s the second-best overall odds.

Via DraftKings, here’s what the odds are looking like:

USA: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Canada: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

France: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Serbia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Greece: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Germany: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Australia: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Spain: +5000 (best $10 to win $510 total)

Brazil: +10000 (best $10 to win $1,010 total)

South Sudan: +25000 (best $10 to win $2,510 total)

Puerto Rico: +30000 (best $10 to win $3,010 total)

Japan: +50000 (best $10 to win $5,010 total)

Australia, Greece, and Spain make up Canada’s group in the round-robin. To kick off the tournament, Canada will take on Greece in its opening match at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on Saturday, July 27.

Canada’s men’s basketball roster, 2024 Olympics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA)

RJ Barrett (NBA)

Khem Birch (ACB – Spanish League)

Dillon Brooks (NBA)

Luguentz Dort (NBA)

Melvin Ejim (ACB – Spanish League)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (NBA)

Trey Lyles (NBA)

Jamal Murray (NBA)

Andrew Nembhard (NBA)

Kelly Olynyk (NBA)

Dwight Powell (NBA)

Newly appointed Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez will take charge of the team.