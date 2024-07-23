It’s been four years since Celine Dion last performed, but many believe the Paris 2024 Olympics could mark her return to the stage.

Diagnosed in 2022 with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, the global superstar has had to pause her performing career, canceling all remaining tour dates as the condition impairs her vocal cords and restricts her mobility.

While touring remains out of the question for now, Dion has reportedly been offered a chance to perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to a report from The Sun, despite her struggle with stiff person syndrome, the 56-year-old singer is eager to return to the stage. And given the short nature of the variety show-style performance, this opportunity could make for the ideal comeback.

“The formal offer to perform was made earlier this year, and Celine is working around the clock to make it happen,” a source told the paper, adding that “unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song.”

Adding more fuel to the rumour fire is the fact that the Charlemagne, Quebec native has already touched down in Paris, being spotted by local photographers.

INFO RTL – Jeux Olympiques 2024 : Céline Dion est arrivée à Paris ! 📸 Crédit vidéo : Xavier Terrade pic.twitter.com/K4ab4pkbpT — RTL France (@RTLFrance) July 23, 2024

While she’s remained out of the public eye for the most part, Dion has also made appearances on multiple occasions since her new Amazon Prime documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” was released.

Back in June, she looked to be in good spirits and physical form as she helped the Montreal Canadiens make the fifth overall selection at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

And just weeks before that, the artist told CBC News her performing days were far from over.

“I will sing again. That’s for sure.”

Those hoping she fulfills that promise sooner than later will certainly be tuning into this Friday’s Opening Ceremony, which gets underway at 1:30 pm ET, 10:30 am PT.