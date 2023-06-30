6 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in July

Summer time and the living’s easy!

As summer starts to ramp up, few things are cooler than hitting the streets of Vancity and realizing your favourite TV show or a new movie is filming right here in town. In Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this July.

A Nice Indian Boy

Filming for A Nice Indian Boy is underway in Vancouver and production is expected to continue until mid-July. Deadpool’s Karan Soni and Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff will star in the new movie.

The romantic comedy will follow an unlikely relationship between the two men. Naveen (played by Soni) comes from a strict Indian family and is openly gay, and Jay (played by Groff) is a Caucasian male who was adopted by Indian foster parents. The movie will delve into topics like marriage, family traditions, and most importantly, love and acceptance.

Can I Get a Witness?

Can I Get a Witness? begins filming this July in Powel River, which is about a four-hour drive from the city. The new movie brings Sandra Oh to the area, along with writer and filmmaker Ann Marie Fleming. The storyline for the sci-fi thriller will be set in the far future and will be about the survival of the human species when a group collectively agrees to die at the age of 50.

Wild Cards – Season 1

Wild Cards will set up shop in the Vancouver area this summer to begin filming for its first season. Production for the CBC detective series will be on location for a few months, with production wrapping sometime in the fall. Currently, things are being kept under wraps and casting has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for further details.

When Calls the Heart – Season 11

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is back on location in Vancouver this month for its 11th season of the long-running series. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle. Filming for the new season will be underway for quite a while, wrapping sometime in November.

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver for its first season. Production started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. Filming will continue in the city into July.

The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases. Recently filming was spotted outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Great seeing #JesseLMartin back filming a scene from his new show #TheIrrational on the stairs of the Art Gallery in #DowntownVancouver today. Like how many times did he film for @CW_TheFlash on these stairs @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/O8j5nulSdL — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) May 16, 2023

Reginald the Vampire — Season 2

Reginald the Vampire returned to Vancouver this past April to start production for another season. The SYFY series previously filmed season one in the city last year, and filming for season two will wrap at the beginning of July.

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon stars in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.