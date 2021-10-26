Here’s how COVID-19 booster shots will impact the BC Vaccine Card

BC health officials announced the COVID-19 booster dose program on Tuesday afternoon, and it won’t impact your BC Vaccine Card — for now.

Booster doses are expected to be available to the public beginning in January 2022.

The BC Vaccine Card, which is currently required at most public indoor spaces, will not need to be updated to reflect that you’ve received a booster dose.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry said during Tuesday’s press conference that the vaccine mandate currently in effect for healthcare workers, and the use of the BC Vaccine Card, will continue to require only two doses.

“This booster program will not be impacting those programs at this time,” said Dr. Henry.

It remains to be seen if the ruling will change, as the BC Vaccine Card requirement is set to expire in January, with the possibility of extension.

As of this week, the BC Vaccine Card is in its second phase, meaning people need to show they are fully vaccinated at venues that require proof of vaccination.

Dr. Henry added that even with the booster dose, all the layers of protection that are currently in place will remain in place, “like wearing masks where it’s appropriate, in those indoor settings when we can pass it onto others.”

She also reiterated that anyone who is sick should stay at home, and if you’re planning a visit with someone who may be immunocompromised, do so outdoors.

“And of course, we’ll never have to stop washing our hands. That’s also important.”