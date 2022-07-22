There’s a morbid website that you didn’t know you wanted, revealing serious crimes and notable events that occurred near you at stigmatized properties.

Housecreep calls itself a real estate website for finding properties that include murder houses, haunted houses, abandoned buildings, and former drug labs.

Users can sort properties using a variety of categories, including crime, death, homicide, damage, drug, paranormal, noted (featuring celebrities or famous people), and sketchy. You can also sort properties from 1900 to the current year. You can even put on coordinates for longitude and latitude if there was somewhere super specific you want to focus on.

You can find listings from all over Canada and around the world.

3416 Oak Street in Vancouver

Some of the listings even feature testimonials from people who lived in them, like this one from 3416 Oak Street in Vancouver, BC.

“The night I stayed as a guest, I crashed on the couch in the living room only to wake up with the distinct feeling that someone was standing over me, staring at me.”

Yikes!

3635 Pitch Pine Crescent, Ontario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Housecreep (@housecreep.official)

2603 Bathurst Street, Toronto

Then there are properties like this one in Toronto, which Housecreep reveals someone was strangled in.

2549 Fraser Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Housecreep (@housecreep.official)

Charles Camsell Hospital, Edmonton

It’s also a great resource for things like abandoned buildings, like this old hospital in Edmonton.

The listing on Housecreep states that the now defunct Charles Camsell Hospital has a “super cool history behind it.”

“It has, however, been confirmed that some of the patients that passed were buried in the mass burial site by the residential school in St. Albert.”

Visit housecreep.com and pop in your address. Who knows what you might find.