If you live in North Vancouver, chances are you may have seen some very alluring posters around town hinting at something called Amphoric Wine Bar.

Without knowing anything about the natural wine bar, you’ll likely already assume a few things based on the artwork.

Rococo, 18th Century, and neoclassical imagery depict people imbibing in taverns and in various states of repose, which hints at the historical nature of the concept.

Other than the posters pinned up around town, the only other way one might have heard of Amphoric Wine Bar is through Instagram, but even that page leaves most to the imagination.

Besides more found imagery of revelry and the words “in good time,” there isn’t much else to indicate what this wine bar might be, where it exists, or if it’s even real.

Fans of a good mystery, but also too curious for our own good, we decided to reach out and find out a bit more about Amphoric.

What we received was a response from Heather Culley, the organizer behind the event. After a call with Culley, we learned that Amphoric Wine Bar is indeed real and, not only that, but it sounds like a great time.

The pop-up wine bar, Culley says, is something she organized as a way to embrace the historical and romantic qualities of wine, something that isn’t often celebrated or centralized within wine culture.

February 10 and 11 will be Amphoric’s third time popping up in North Vancouver, at a location that is only described as “St. Andrews and 8th” on the concept’s Instagram page.

Culley tells us in more detail about where it actually happens, and while we’re obliged to keep most of the mystery of the event intact, we can share that it takes place in a historical space and that the vibe is decidedly that of a house party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amphoric Wine Bar (@amphoricwine)

The event is community-focused, Culley explains, and primarily draws curious folks who don’t know what to expect but have seen the posters around. Last time, she says, a couple in their thirties came along with an older couple in their eighties, the kind of hodgepodge collection of people that suggests this event is as much about relationships as it is about wine.

Oh yes, and the wine – there is wine, and it is natural and biodynamic, with the bottles on offer varying depending on the evening. Culley says last time there were reds, whites, as well as a sparkling on the menu, but what’s offered depends on what interests her at the time.

Each wine is available for purchase by the glass, as well as a few nibbly, snacky-type foods that go well with them – think cheese plates, meat, and roughly torn bread.

A few times during our conversation, Culley emphasized that the main impetus behind organizing Amphoric is to bring random people together and to provide an interesting, intimate space in which wine can serve as a tether to the past.

We could all use a little more romance in our lives, and if the event is anything like what the images suggest – a little debaucherous, kind of dreamy – then sign us up.

Amphoric Wine Bar

