A wave of intense heat is set to punch Vancouver square in the face

After a brief appearance from cooler weather and some rain, Vancouver will be hit with an intense wave of heat beginning Sunday and lasting until late next week.

It is expected to be so hot that it warranted a press conference by the BC government, who spoke at length about wildfire and drought conditions in the province.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, referred to the forecast as a “heat event.”

While Vancouver won’t be hit with conditions resembling the dreaded heat dome, residents are still warned to take precautions against the unseasonal temperatures.

Conditions could feel as hot as they have been in Havana if the forecast pans out.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures could feel as hot as 34°C by next Wednesday, and you might not find much relief overnight, with temperatures sticking to the 18°C range.

Things start to heat up on Sunday, with a forecasted high of 26˚C and a humidex of 32°C.

Regarding when you can expect relief, The Weather Network’s 14-day trend suggests that conditions should start to cool off next Friday.

There is also some minor precipitation expected for the latter part of the 14-day trend, and temperatures are expected to sit around 23°C on average.

Are you excited or worried about this upcoming “heat event?”