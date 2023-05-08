The heat will be ON: It could feel like 32°C in Vancouver next weekend

Mother’s Day weekend will likely end up being the hottest weekend of the year so far, with forecasts saying it could feel like 32°C in Vancouver.

And next Monday could feel even hotter, with predictions it will feel like 33°C.

According to The Weather Network, it is going to heat up in a big way around the Lower Mainland.

As for the situation in parts of the Fraser Valley, The Weather Network says it could feel like a searing 35°C in Abbotsford.

If you are planning to head down to the beach next weekend, just make sure you are cleaning up after yourself. A couple of weeks ago, Vancouver saw some warm weather and as many people looked for relief, some Vancouver beaches were left in very rough shape.

