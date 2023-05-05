It's about to heat up big time in Vancouver next weekend

It’s about to heat up in parts of the Lower Mainland. Next weekend, it could feel as hot as 28°C around Vancouver.

According to The Weather Network, next Sunday — which is Mother’s Day — will bring some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

While the coastal temperatures could feel close to 30°C, it will be even hotter in parts of the Fraser Valley.

In Abbotsford, The Weather Network says it could feel like 32°C next Monday.

The entire next weekend is looking pretty good with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. However, this weekend is a different story.

Over the next couple of days, Metro Vancouver is in for cooler temperatures and some wet weather.

If you are planning to head down to the beach next weekend, just make sure you are cleaning up after yourself.

After the last spell of warm weather hit, some Vancouver beaches were left in very rough shape.