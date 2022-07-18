Nearly half of vaccinated Canadians say they don't want a booster shot

When it comes to the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Canadians who were once — for the most part — on board, now appear to be split right down the middle.

According to a newly published Angus Reid survey, half the country wants a booster shot as soon as they can get it. On the other hand, two in five vaccinated Canadians are not so keen on taking another jab.

Three in five (62%) Canadians say they would be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once a year — if it was recommended by doctors and public health officials. But, among Canadians who say they have taken one or two doses, a mere 17% say they will seek another vaccine dose. Over 60% say they would not.

With participants from all around the country, those from Alberta were least trusting of the vaccines with 36% saying they believe vaccines are ineffective at protecting them against COVID-19. Meanwhile, just about half (49%) of participants from British Columbia believe the vaccine was effective against infection, more than any other province.

According to Angus Reid, there is “a significant minority (22%) of Canadians who believe keeping up with vaccinations is not effective at protecting them from infection, serious illness or death.”

The most skeptical among survey participants are men under the age of 55. Alternatively, women over 54 were the least likely to be skeptical of the jab’s effectiveness.

Among those who say they plan to get a booster shot, 64% believe keeping up with vaccinations is effective against preventing infection. Contrarily two-thirds (65%) of those who said they would not be getting the additional dose believe keeping up with vaccinations offers them no protection against infection or even serious illness.