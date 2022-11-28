One of the world's most breathtaking hot springs is a secret nook in Canada (PHOTOS)

Canada is home to one of the world’s most magnificent hot springs, according to a new list from a leading travel magazine.

Travel + Leisure has compiled a list of 16 hot springs considered to be the best across the globe. Its research includes entries from Turkey, Indonesia, Tibet, Japan, Italy, Iceland, and other scenic scapes, including the True North.

Our best one is in a secluded corner of the Northwest Territories. You cannot simply drive to it — you have to earn the trip.

Kraus Hot Springs is located in the Nahanni National Park and is only accessible via an immersive paddle trail along the Nahanni river.

While the spring is only some 500 kilometres from Yellowknife, it can take weeks to get to it. You’re going to be paddling a lot for multiple weeks.

That said, the trek sounds absolutely wonderful and filled with visual treats.

You get to soak in the scenery, smell the forest around you, and listen to the sounds of nature, including wildlife, waterfalls, and echoes of the canyons along the way.

Other visit-worthy springs in Travel + Leisure’s list include Cascate del Mulino in Italy, Uunartoq in Greenland, Banjar Hot Springs in Indonesia, Takaragawa Onsen in Japan, Blue Lagoon in Iceland, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland, and Termas Geometricas in Chile.

If you wish to visit Kraus Hot Springs, you should easily be able to find a tour guide with expertise in paddle trails and canoe safety, to ensure you’re safe and sound on your trip.

The spring welcomes guests in the warmer months, so make sure you plan way in advance!