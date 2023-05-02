Host Jeff O'Neill "on leave" from TSN playoff coverage

TSN customers might’ve been noticing the absence of a familiar voice on the airwaves over the last week.

Jeff O’Neill, co-host of the popular Overdrive afternoon program on Toronto’s TSN 1050 and a regular on TSN’s television coverage, is currently “on leave” from the network, per a Bell Media spokesperson, as reported by Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic.

O’Neill had missed multiple shows last week and was again not on the air on Monday afternoon.

“He is okay,” co-host Bryan Hayes said on yesterday’s show. “All we can say is that we appreciate the messaging. We appreciate the concern. We wanted to let you know that the ODog is on leave, and that’s as far as we’re going to go with it. But the show’s going to continue.”

No further reason was given for his absence on the broadcast or a timeline for his return.

O’Neill has been with TSN since 2013. He played 11 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1995 until his retirement in 2007.

“The ODog is on leave right now,” Hayes added. “He’s okay. He’s getting messages from people. He’s seeing all this kind of stuff. But that’s as far as we can go. That’s what we’re going to leave it at – that the ODog is on leave.”

The Leafs will be hosting the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of the second round tonight at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, as well as for Game 2 on Thursday, May 4.