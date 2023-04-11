Sportsnet's Tim Micallef signs off from Tim & Friends for final time (VIDEO)

Tim & Friends is off the air permanently, following today’s final show on Sportsnet.

“Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened,” said longtime host Tim Micallef, hosting the last show live from Rogers Centre prior to the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener.

With digital producer Jesse Rubinoff by his side, Micallef expressed gratitude following a 12-year run.

Rebranded from Tim & Sid to Tim & Friends following Sid Seixeiro’s departure from the show in 2021, Micallef had been doing some variation of the show since it debuted on Toronto’s The Fan 590 radio in 2011.

The show was first simulcast on The Score in 2013 and became a true television show on Sportsnet in 2015.

“This will do it for Tim & Friends, and I’ve already said my thanks and meant them. As has Jesse. Not many folks, Jesse, can say they have achieved their dreams. We can. And for that, I’m eternally grateful to The Score and to Sportsnet,” said Micallef.

Indeed, Micallef said all of his thanks on March 27, when Sportsnet first announced that Tim & Friends was going off the air.

“A man much smarter than I once said, ‘New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings,'” Micallef added.

Micallef is staying with the company and begins a “new project” on Sportsnet Central next week.

“So for a final time… I’m Tim Micallef signing off for all of Tim & Friends, saying enjoy the game, and we will talk to you again sometime very soon.”