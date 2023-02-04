"Bittersweet": Horvat gets All-Star finale with former Canucks teammate Pettersson

Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson were teammates for “one last time.”

The pair played together for the Pacific Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, just days after Horvat was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders.

“It was fun to play with him one last time, for now, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Horvat told media after Team Pacific’s loss to the Central Division. “It was kind of bittersweet out there. It was a lot of fun.

“It was kind of a little sad to know that was gonna be the last time we’re going to skate together. I’m glad we got to connect on a goal today and get one last shot. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s a great person, great player, and he’s going to do a lot of great things in the future.”

Canucks fans voted Horvat in through the NHL’s fan vote process, while the league selected Pettersson to represent the club. He played in the Pacific Division despite the New York Islanders belonging to the Metropolitan. He wore an Islanders jersey in the skills competition.

Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson connect for one last hurrah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sHk6XasJaf — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2023

Horvat said Pettersson, who won the hardest shot competition, would be his vote to replace him as Canucks captain Friday.

“He’d be my vote if it came to it and I’m sure one of these days it’s going to go on his chest,” Horvat said at the NHL All-Star Game Media Day on Thursday, according to NHL.com. “So, if it does, I couldn’t be more happy for him and he’s obviously going to be a great captain.

“He’s grown even more this year with his leadership on the ice. He’s starting to say stuff in the room, and he’s really come into his own this year. I can’t say enough good stuff about Petey, the way he’s played this year and the way he handles himself, and he’s emerging as a great leader and a great player and I’m sure he’s going to take on a bigger role here, an even bigger role than he already has.”

Horvat, selected by Vancouver with the No. 9 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, had 420 points (201 goals, 219 assists) in 621 games with the Canucks.

https://dailyhive.slack.com/archives/C02LPE4N0FP/p1675549746462129

He makes his Islanders debut Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It was great, but at the same time I want to get going, like, that’s enough now,” Horvat said. “Let’s start playing some games, get to know the guys. I just want to start playing hockey, and so I’m really looking forward to getting there tomorrow.”