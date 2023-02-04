SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks among teams in mix to play games in Australia next year: report

Offside Staff
Offside Staff
|
Feb 4 2023, 4:13 pm
Canucks among teams in mix to play games in Australia next year: report
Taras Vyshnya-Shutterstock/Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks could be headed Down Under.

The Canucks are among the teams in the mix to play games in Australia to start the 2023-24 season, according to Irfaan Gaffar.

“Canucks on that list as well,” Gaffar tweeted Saturday.

His post was in response to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that the NHL is a “lock” to have games in Australia to start next season, with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings among the team being discussed.

Vancouver has played two regular-season games outside of North America in franchise history. Each was a part of GAME ONe in Japan in 1997. On October 3, 1997, the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2, and on October 4, Vancouver fell by the same score.

The series also involved the Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators.

The NHL started the 2022-23 season off with the Global Series, including a pair of games between the Predators and Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia in October. A series between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland was also held.

Offside StaffOffside Staff
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.