Canucks among teams in mix to play games in Australia next year: report

The Vancouver Canucks could be headed Down Under.

The Canucks are among the teams in the mix to play games in Australia to start the 2023-24 season, according to Irfaan Gaffar.

“Canucks on that list as well,” Gaffar tweeted Saturday.

His post was in response to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that the NHL is a “lock” to have games in Australia to start next season, with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings among the team being discussed.

Vancouver has played two regular-season games outside of North America in franchise history. Each was a part of GAME ONe in Japan in 1997. On October 3, 1997, the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2, and on October 4, Vancouver fell by the same score.

The series also involved the Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators.

The NHL started the 2022-23 season off with the Global Series, including a pair of games between the Predators and Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia in October. A series between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland was also held.