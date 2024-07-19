7 reasons you NEED to visit Hornby Island this summer

If you’re looking for a hot vacation with white-sand beaches on a tiny island, you don’t have to head across the ocean — you can simply ferry to it.

Hornby Island has long been known as “Little Hawaii,” and for good reason. Keeners know that getting to Hornby Island is best done during the week, as weekend escapes can result in long lineups for the ferry: you must take two ferries — one from Vancouver Island to Denman Island, then from Denman to Hornby.

But, honestly, it’s well worth the wait. Find out why below.

White-sand beaches

Tribune Bay on Hornby Island lives up to its nickname, “Little Hawaii,” in every sense. Its pristine, powdery beaches are bathed in sunlight on the south side. Here, you’ll find an endless stretch of fine sand and crystal-clear waters. Not only that, but its shallower, warmer waters are a delightful departure from the norm on the mainland and will transport you to a tropical oasis.

Craft beer, cider, and mead

Like most places on Vancouver Island, Hornby has some awesome craft producers, like Hornby Island Brewing and Middle Mountain Meadery. Most of these items you can’t get anywhere else other than Hornby, such as Fossil Beach Farm. With roots tracing back to 1918, Fossil Beach Farm is set against panoramic ocean views on an expansive and lush property full of vibrant greens and ocean blues. The farm offers amazing ciders from blends of its heirloom apples, which are best enjoyed in its tasting room or expansive outdoor picnic area.

Camping and glamping

Not only is Fossil Beach Farm great for drinking cider, but the 80-acre oceanfront family farm offers awesome glamping tents perched above the ocean, fully furnished with queen beds. If you can’t glamp, don’t worry, Hornby has a ton of amazing camping spots. Just be aware that you can’t camp on the beach or anywhere at the provincial park.

Wildlife

Hornby is heaven! Visitors often encounter bald eagles soaring overhead and deer roaming through forests and meadows. Seals and sea lions can be spotted along the coastline, while the surrounding waters teem with marine life, such as orcas, dolphins, and seabirds. Additionally, the island’s rich ecosystem supports diverse flora and fauna, including rare plants and migratory birds.

Cycling

Bicycling around Hornby Island is an excellent way to get in touch with the island. With its relatively small size and network of quiet roads, cycling around solo or with friends can be a leisurely and environmentally friendly way to discover the island’s hidden gems, picturesque beaches, and lush forests. If you’re looking for something more intense, a dedicated group of mountain bikers have created some seriously awesome forest trails so you can amp up your cycling experience.

Local artists and designers

Painting, sculpture, pottery, jewellery, and more — Hornby Island is home to some seriously awesome artists. The island’s natural beauty and laid-back atmosphere make it a haven for creativity. During the summer months, Hornby Island hosts events like the Annual Artists Studio Tour, where visitors can meet artists in their studios, learn about their creative processes, and purchase unique artworks directly from the creators.

Festivals

There is the classic Saturday farmers’ market and the Hornby Island Music Festival, which takes place between August 1 and 10. This year, the festival features Victoria-based bands Miina and Vox Rea. Check out the full lineup and details here.

