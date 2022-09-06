SFU reveals new name for its varsity sports teams

Will SFU students be chanting “go Leafs go?”

Simon Fraser University’s varsity sports teams have a new name.

After an “extensive consultation process,” the Burnaby-based school has announced that its teams will be known as the SFU Red Leafs.

SFU has been without a name for its teams since August 12, 2020, when the university retired its often-confused Clan nickname. A red maple leaf has been used in previous SFU logos, so the new name isn’t a big departure branding-wise.

“I’m proud that the university is moving forward under the Red Leafs name,” said SFU President Joy Johnson. “We feel it captures the heritage and spirit of SFU, and its unique role in collegiate sports. After a lot of consultation, we have heard that it is a name that everyone in our community can be proud of and I can’t wait to cheer on our teams together.”

As the only Canadian school in the NCAA, SFU plays games exclusively against American opponents — save for exhibition contests.

“Grounded in the university’s strong and rich athletic history, athletes and coaches have competed under SFU’s iconic leaf for generations and it is recognized as a symbol of unity across its campuses,” SFU said in a media release. “The Red Leafs reflects the university’s identity as Canada’s only NCAA team and unifies their diverse community under that banner.”

A working group tasked with picking SFU’s new nickname was established in January 2021 and engaged with student-athletes, athletics and recreation staff, as well as student, Indigenous, and academic leaders at SFU to find a name that “doesn’t cause harm.”

“After thorough discussion and consultation, the Red Leafs name was the one that met our criteria the best,” said Ryan Stolys, co-chair of the working group. “It connects with our existing unique leaf that so many athletes before us have competed under and builds in our representation of Canada when competing in the United States as Canada’s only NCAA team. I hope that this name is one all SFU athletes and students can connect with and that we can Rep The Leaf together.”

SFU said it consulted multiple student groups on the new name, including the Simon Fraser Students Society, Indigenous Students Centre, and representatives from the SFU Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA) and SFU First Nations, Métis & Inuit Student Association (FNMISA). Feedback was also sought from nine Indigenous host nations, the school said.

Students on campus will be able to check out the new look at the varsity team name launch party held at the Convocation Mall on Thursday, prior to SFU’s women’s volleyball game at the West Gym court.

The SFU football team plays on September 17 in a rare home game played at SFU Stadium.