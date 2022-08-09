Hootsuite has announced layoffs impacting 30% of its staff.

The social media management company joins an ever-growing list of Canadian tech companies that have recently announced layoffs.

This news comes just weeks after Hootsuite announced an evolution to its brand and image, making its signature mascot, Owly, the face of the company as well as its chief connection officer.

Daily Hive received a statement from Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser in regards to the layoffs.

“Today is a hard day at Hootsuite,” Keiser states.

While Hootsuite is based in Vancouver, the company employs staff from around the world.

“We announced internally that we’ve made the difficult decision to restructure the company and reduce our global workforce by 30%. This sadly means we are saying goodbye to some of our people,” Keiser adds.

“These people are our colleagues and our friends. They are some of the best in their fields and we will do whatever we can to help them land elsewhere.”

Keiser adds that the layoffs aren’t representative of the work that employees have put in.

“It is indicative of a change to our business that realigns our strategies with the positions we need to be successful.”

Some former employees of Hootsuite have posted messages on LinkedIn, reacting to the news.

“This morning I learned that I was part of the mass layoffs at Hootsuite. Although my first day was only 6 weeks ago, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many talented and friendly peeps and I am extremely grateful for that,” said one former employee.

“It wasn’t the ideal way to say goodbye 🙁.”

The news comes just a week after two other significant Vancouver-based tech companies announced layoffs.

Vancouver-based online furniture company Article announced a 17% reduction in staff, and Unbounce, a company that creates landing pages for websites, announced a 20% reduction of staff.