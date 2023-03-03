Verbal altercation leads to triple stabbing in downtown Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating a verbal altercation that turned into a triple stabbing downtown.

At around 7:30 pm on Thursday, three men in their 20s got into a verbal altercation in the west lane of Granville Street near Nelson Street.

Police say that the argument escalated and turned violent, resulting in all three men being stabbed.

All three men involved in the triple stabbing were then taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, the VPD said.

Police are calling the three men suspects, all known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police are investigating after three men were stabbed near Nelson and Granville last night. Media Release: https://t.co/AQBfPbelw1 pic.twitter.com/4F2Z3qaA6Q — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 3, 2023

This marks yet another incident in the Granville Entertainment District, which has seen several over the past year.

In January, a 42-year-old man was stabbed, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The victim flagged down officers who were patrolling the area near Granville and Smithe Street at around 9:40 pm after he was attacked. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Only five days earlier, police shared the details of a shooting in the same area on Granville Street near Nelson Street. This resulted in a 32-year-old victim being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In the wake of several violent incidents on Granville, VPD told Daily Hive that it was a challenging area to police “due to the mix of business uses and demographics in the area.”

“Those challenges have been compounded by other complex social issues, including a growing number of people living with drug addiction, mental health needs, and violent-anti-social behaviour.”