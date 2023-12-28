Homicide investigators need help piecing together Chilliwack man's final moves

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into the death of a 35-year-old Chilliwack man after human remains were found Wednesday.

Mounties with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment located the remains in the 46100 block of Princess Avenue, and the investigation has now been turned over to the homicide team.

Police have identified the victim as Corey Douglas Farmer of Chilliwack, and they’re releasing his photo to jog the public’s memory of any interactions with him leading up to his death.

They’re asking people who may have spoken with him to come forward, so they can figure out his whereabouts leading up to his death.

IHIT is asking anyone with information who has yet to speak with police, to contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].