Missing Indigenous woman found dead in rural Mission: IHIT

Homicide investigators say a woman who has been missing since Friday was found dead in a rural area of Mission on Tuesday.

Investigators said 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson’s friends and family hadn’t seen her since she and 57-year-old David Hall left a residence near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.

Hall was also reported missing in an initial release from RCMP, but he was found along with the vehicle the pair were believed to be travelling in.

IHIT said police arrested Hall in connection to the investigation but would not release any details about the arrest unless charges were laid.

Patterson was a member of the band council of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation.

“This tragic event has effected the entire community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to reach out to the Coquitlam RCMP’s Victim Services,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said.”

If you have any information about this incident, contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected] .