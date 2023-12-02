NewsCrime

A 13-year-old and his father were double homicide victims in Richmond

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Dec 2 2023, 9:17 pm
A 13-year-old and his father were double homicide victims in Richmond
Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

A 13-year-old boy and his father have been identified as the victims in a double homicide in Richmond that’s believed to be targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says in a release on Saturday that they were called to a home near Goldsmith Drive and No. 2 Road in Richmond on Thursday night due to a “suspicious circumstance.”

When investigators arrived, they located the bodies of a 46-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy inside the home where they lived near the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.

richmond double homicide father and son

A map released by investigators of the area where a father and son were found dead/IHIT

IHIT was called in to take conduct of the investigation and continue to work with Richmond RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

In a release, IHIT says, “Although the investigation is in very early stages, the initial evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident, and the investigators are still working to determine a motive.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop