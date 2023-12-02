A 13-year-old and his father were double homicide victims in Richmond

A 13-year-old boy and his father have been identified as the victims in a double homicide in Richmond that’s believed to be targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says in a release on Saturday that they were called to a home near Goldsmith Drive and No. 2 Road in Richmond on Thursday night due to a “suspicious circumstance.”

When investigators arrived, they located the bodies of a 46-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy inside the home where they lived near the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.

IHIT was called in to take conduct of the investigation and continue to work with Richmond RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

In a release, IHIT says, “Although the investigation is in very early stages, the initial evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident, and the investigators are still working to determine a motive.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected] .